Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IIM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

IIM opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.