Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 21st (ADS, AIR, ALO, ALV, ASML, BARC, BBVA, BP.B, CS, DB1)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 21st:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €340.00 ($386.36) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €139.00 ($157.95) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

was given a €41.00 ($46.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €269.00 ($305.68) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 240 ($3.27) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €7.60 ($8.64) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 475 ($6.48) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €32.20 ($36.59) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €184.00 ($209.09) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €109.00 ($123.86) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €153.00 ($173.86) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €16.50 ($18.75) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €23.40 ($26.59) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $80.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €3.25 ($3.69) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €163.00 ($185.23) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $184.00 to $209.00.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €123.00 ($139.77) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) was given a €635.00 ($721.59) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.30 ($8.30) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €45.00 ($51.14) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €21.75 ($24.72) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €15.00 ($17.05) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 230 ($3.14) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 500.40 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

