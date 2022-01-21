Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ceridian HCM (NYSE: CDAY):

1/21/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $92.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Ceridian HCM was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

CDAY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,869. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -139.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day moving average of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 548,812 shares of company stock valued at $58,294,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

