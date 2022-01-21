Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 4,525 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,040% compared to the average volume of 397 put options.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $38.54. 30,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.85.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

