Investors Purchase High Volume of Horizon Acquisition Co. II Put Options (NYSE:HZON)

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 15,402 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,704% compared to the typical volume of 854 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZON. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1,540.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 45,122 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $2,090,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $267,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HZON traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

