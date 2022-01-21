Investors Purchase High Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

In other news, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $778,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

JOAN opened at $9.32 on Friday. JOANN has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $383.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

