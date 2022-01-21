Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,639 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,203% compared to the average daily volume of 201 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter.

HDV traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.30. 77,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,751. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.94.

