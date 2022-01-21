Investors Purchase Large Volume of Silicon Motion Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 6,529 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 725% compared to the average volume of 791 put options.

SIMO traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $86.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,751. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 729,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,287 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 27,459 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 237,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.