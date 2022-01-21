IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 25.8% Over Last Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $2.34 billion and $61.21 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VITE (VITE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00042945 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars.

