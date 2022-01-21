iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) Stock Price Up 2.4%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) shares rose 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.36. Approximately 71,169,841 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 19,835,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

