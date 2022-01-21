IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.45 and last traded at $33.45. Approximately 4,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 11,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.