iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,025,000 after acquiring an additional 31,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iRobot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,031,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in iRobot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 897,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in iRobot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 838,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 80,309 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. iRobot has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. iRobot’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

