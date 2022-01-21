iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $51.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

