iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 12,759 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,098% compared to the typical daily volume of 399 call options.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,961. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 886,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 870,948 shares in the last quarter.

