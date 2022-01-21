iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) is Sun Life Financial Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,122,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371,970 shares during the period. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.9% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned approximately 39.28% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $103,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 72,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XVV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $37.22.

