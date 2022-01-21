iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 207,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,016,768 shares.The stock last traded at $18.55 and had previously closed at $18.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

