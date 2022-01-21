iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $128.06 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.59.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

