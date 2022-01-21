iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 10,078.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 447.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

