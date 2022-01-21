iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 212,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,049,888 shares.The stock last traded at $272.99 and had previously closed at $275.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after purchasing an additional 536,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

