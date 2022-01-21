iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.03 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.