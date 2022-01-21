iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,784,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $447.54. The stock had a trading volume of 639,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,996. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

