iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $445.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $369.65 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

