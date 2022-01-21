iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.39. 72,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,332. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $96.96 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

