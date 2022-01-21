Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.29

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.29 and traded as low as $12.38. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 32,681 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

