ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Trading Down 2.7%

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%.

ITEX Corp. operates as a marketplace for cashless business transactions. The firm provides services to its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

