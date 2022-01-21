Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Itron by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

