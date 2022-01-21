Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) versus CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Critical Survey

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and CBAK Energy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00 CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.36%. Given Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and CBAK Energy Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million 2.53 -$7.81 million $0.56 1.91

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBAK Energy Technology.

Summary

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition beats CBAK Energy Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

