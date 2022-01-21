Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JWEL shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$37.08 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$32.70 and a one year high of C$41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 32.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

