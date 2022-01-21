Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$40.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s previous close.

JWEL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.71.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of JWEL traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 56,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.18. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of C$32.70 and a 12-month high of C$41.74.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.