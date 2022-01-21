Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $139.13 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.