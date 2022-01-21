Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 92.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.