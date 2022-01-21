Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s current price.

URI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.36.

Shares of URI traded down $9.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals has a one year low of $228.22 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.57.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

