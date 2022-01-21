Jeffrey M. Fryer Purchases 1,400 Shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) insider Jeffrey M. Fryer acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $12,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RLYB stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,398. Rallybio Corp has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.01.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. Research analysts predict that Rallybio Corp will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLYB. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

