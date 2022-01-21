JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $103.34

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.34 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 102.20 ($1.39). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.39), with a volume of 435,085 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £614.62 million and a PE ratio of 11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

In other JLEN Environmental Assets Group news, insider Hans Joern Rieks bought 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £98,800 ($134,806.93).

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN)

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

