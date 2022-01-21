JOE Price Reaches $0.88 (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $139.86 million and $32.43 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JOE has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00053750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00064077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.45 or 0.07026232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,372.61 or 1.00399597 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00060770 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 158,113,951 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.