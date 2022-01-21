John Douglas Schick Sells 33,333 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $38,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $25,488.00.

On Monday, December 13th, John Douglas Schick sold 15,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $16,650.00.

Shares of PED stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 534,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,253. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

