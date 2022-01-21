John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHSC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

JHSC opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.