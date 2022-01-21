John Sheldon Peters Sells 10,537 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lemonade alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

LMND stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. 2,663,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,651. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.70. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $182.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.49.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 23.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 7.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 26.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.