Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) were up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.48 and last traded at $52.25. Approximately 12,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 214,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JYNT shares. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $739.39 million, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.15.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Joint during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Joint during the first quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Joint during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

