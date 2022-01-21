Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) were up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.48 and last traded at $52.25. Approximately 12,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 214,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JYNT shares. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $739.39 million, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.15.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Joint during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Joint during the first quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Joint during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
