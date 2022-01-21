Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading 21.5% Lower Over Last Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $2,889.69 and $14,487.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

