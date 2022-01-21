JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $351.50

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.50 ($4.80) and traded as low as GBX 340.25 ($4.64). JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.80), with a volume of 249,733 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 447.40. The stock has a market cap of £255.55 million and a PE ratio of -30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

