JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €109.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €109.00 ($123.86) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) target price on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on Vinci in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on Vinci in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €107.69 ($122.37).

DG traded up €0.68 ($0.77) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €98.87 ($112.35). 1,026,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €91.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.71. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a one year high of €88.80 ($100.91).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

