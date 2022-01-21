JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Price Target to €25.00

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.00 ($29.55) to €25.00 ($28.41) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BVRDF. Morgan Stanley lowered Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $30.04 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

