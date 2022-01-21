Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.54

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.54 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 15.76 ($0.22). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 16.20 ($0.22), with a volume of 2,334,062 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of £393.60 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.