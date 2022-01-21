JulSwap One Day Volume Reaches $640,499.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $640,499.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00066090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.62 or 0.07131952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,449.34 or 0.99767181 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00061100 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

