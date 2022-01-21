Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after acquiring an additional 667,750 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 14.5% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE:JNPR opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.