Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $1.18 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

