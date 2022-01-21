Jupiter Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00061900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.27 or 0.07218448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,314.35 or 0.99871091 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063602 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

