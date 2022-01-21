Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,792.52

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,792.52 ($24.46) and traded as low as GBX 1,551.25 ($21.17). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,604 ($21.89), with a volume of 80,677 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.92) to GBX 2,100 ($28.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($24.08) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,792.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,808.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Tom Burnet bought 13,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($24.61) per share, for a total transaction of £250,124.60 ($341,280.67).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

