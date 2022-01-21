KARMA Price Hits $0.0070 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $37.96 million and $29.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001466 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 242.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00056829 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.30 or 0.00744347 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

